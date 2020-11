St John sent two ambulances and a helicopter to the scene where a man was seriously injured from a oil explosion. Photo / File

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after an oil explosion at a workplace near Levin.

Emergency services rushed to the scene - in Ōhau, about 7km south of Levin - after being called at about 8.07am.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition as a result of the incident.

They were transported by a St John helicopter, she said.

Two ambulances were also sent to the scene.