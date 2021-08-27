Man seriously injured in head-on crash north of Kerikeri

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Kapiro Rd north of Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Kapiro Rd north of Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A man has been seriously injured in a head-on crash involving a truck and a car north of Kerikeri.

The accident occurred on Kapiro Rd, about 300m from State Highway 10, about 1.40pm on Friday.

The western end of Kapiro Rd was closed for more than an hour while St John medics tended to the driver of the car and a heavy tow truck was dispatched to shift the immobile truck-and-trailer unit.

Sergeant Kevin Milne, of Mid North police, said the truck was heading west towards SH10 while the car had just turned off the highway and was heading east.

The sole occupant of the Suzuki SX4 was initially in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated. There was no indication that speed or alcohol were involved.

''For reasons we don't yet know the Suzuki has crossed the centre line. The truck driver has seen him coming and managed to brake. For all intents and purposes the truck was stationary when they collided.''

The truck driver was unhurt.

Both were essential workers with the Suzuki driver on his way home from work at the time.