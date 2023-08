Hato Hone St John Ambulance paramedics are currently treating the man at the scene in Takapuna. He has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car. Photo / Alex Cairns

A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on Auckland’s North Shore this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene on Taharoto Road in Takapuna at 3.55pm.

The spokesperson said they were assisting Hato Hone St John paramedics at the scene, who were treating the injured man.

The westbound lane of Taharoto Road, just before the Gull service station, is currently blocked due to the incident.