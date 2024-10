A man was run over by his own tractor this morning near Port Waikato. Photo/Supplied by Auckland Westpac Rescue helicopter

A man in his 60s was run over by his own tractor near Port Waikato.

The man has pelvis and shoulder injuries after the accident at Otaua, southwest of Auckland, about 10.45am yesterday.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew the man to Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland in a serious condition.