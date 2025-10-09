Advertisement
Man removed from Parliament’s gallery during foreshore and seabed debate

RNZ
Act's Todd Stephenson outlined the Government’s position during a debate about planned changes to the Marine and Coastal Area Act. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

By Lillian Hanly of RNZ

A member of the public has been removed from Parliament’s gallery during a debate about the Government’s changes to the Marine and Coastal Area Act.

The Government is forging ahead with plans to change the law governing New Zealand’s foreshore and

