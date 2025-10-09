Act's Todd Stephenson outlined the Government’s position during a debate about planned changes to the Marine and Coastal Area Act. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Man removed from Parliament’s gallery during foreshore and seabed debate

By Lillian Hanly of RNZ

A member of the public has been removed from Parliament’s gallery during a debate about the Government’s changes to the Marine and Coastal Area Act.

The Government is forging ahead with plans to change the law governing New Zealand’s foreshore and seabed, despite a Supreme Court ruling last year that appeared to undercut the rationale for the change.

The second reading of the amendment took place at Parliament on Thursday.

Ngāti Wai chairman Aperahama Edwards called out after a speech by Act’s Todd Stephenson, who was outlining the Government’s position.