“In 2011, there was a test established for marine customary title... the court of appeal got that wrong. What we want to make sure is that actually the intention of this house is restored,” Stephenson said.
Edwards called out after Stephenson had finished, and as NZ First’s Jenny Marcroft was about to speak, asking, “ko wai hoki koutou? (who are you/what authority do you have?)”
He questioned the Government’s authority, saying the Government was trampling on Māori sovereignty and on the mana of the foreshore and seabed.
Speaking on behalf of Ngāti Wai, he said his iwi didn’t agree to the Government’s changes. He was then removed from the gallery.
Green Party MP Hūhana Lyndon later spoke in opposition to the legislation.
“Like a thief in the night, this Government comes through with this legislation that will raupatu (confiscate), the biggest raupatu that Māori will suffer, to our mana takutai moana – because what was the issue? What was the problem that this Government is seeking to change and improve?”
She referenced the disruption in her speech, saying she agreed with her rangatira from Ngāti Wai who had affirmed the iwi had not ceded its sovereignty.
