The man will appear in the High Court at Napier on June 23. Photo / NZME

A man charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby injured in Napier last year has been remanded to appear in the High Court later this month.

The man was granted interim name suppression after his case was called in the Napier District Court on Wednesday.

The man, who lives in Christchurch, was excused from appearing and was remanded to appear again in the High Court at Napier on June 26.

Judge Gordon Matenga granted him bail on a number of conditions, including that he surrender his passport.

A baby was flown to Starship Hospital on March 20 last year with injuries allegedly sustained at a Napier address.

His condition deteriorated and he died three days later.