Man pleads not guilty to home-invasion rape of 94-year-old in Napier

The accused faces one charge of rape, two others of sexual violation, one of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and one of aggravated burglary. Photo / NZME

A man charged with raping a 94-year-old woman during a Sunday-morning home invasion in Napier is pleading not guilty and seeking a trial by jury.

The position was revealed when the 25-year-old, who has interim name suppression, appeared in Napier District Court today via audiovisual link from prison, where he remains in continued custody pending a next appearance for a case-review hearing in the court on October 7.

He has at least one unrelated appearance in another court in September, said Judge Russell Collins.

The accused faces one charge of rape, two others of sexual violation, one of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and one of aggravated burglary, and lawyer Nicola Graham, standing-in for Gisborne defence counsel Elliot Lynch, said there were not guilty pleas to each charge.

Appearing for the Police, Sergeant Dean Goodall withdrew a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident about dawn on June 20, discovered when the St John Ambulance Service answered a 7.46am medical emergency alert to an address in Kennedy Rd, Napier. The woman and her son were found with injuries and were rushed to hospital.

If the trial goes ahead it will be held in the High Court on a date yet to be set. The most serious charges have a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.