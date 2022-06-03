GT has been approved to work as a crowd controller, able to remove people from an event if necessary. Photo / 123rf

A prison parolee with an extensive criminal history, including violence and dishonesty, has been given approval to work as a security guard despite the objections of the police.

The security worker can be identified only by the initials GT after his identity was suppressed by the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority.

The authority said in a decision published this week the suppression was granted to ensure GT's future employment opportunities "are not hindered any further than they are already".

GT is currently on parole from prison, and will be until next year, but had already been granted a Certificate of Approval (COA) to work in the security industry when police objected.

The COA allowed GT to work as a crowd controller, which includes removing people from an event or venue if necessary, and as a property guard or personal guard for a specific person.

Police said they were concerned about GT's "extensive" criminal history, which included prison time and a most recent conviction recorded last year.

"They [the police] are concerned about the limited time since then in which he has had to prove himself," the authority said in its decision.

"Police want to be confident they would be able to work constructively alongside GT should he obtain security work."

The authority said it convened an audio-visual hearing, to which GT provided personal statements, a supportive character reference from a kaumatua, four references from family members, and a letter from his probation officer.

He told the authority he had attended a 10-session "Wellness Recovery Action Planning Programme" and had complied with his parole conditions.

"In essence he has worked hard since his last offending in 2020 to turn his life around," the authority said.

"He has a security employer who is willing to employ him whilst being aware of his past and mentor him into the role to give him the best chance of success."

The authority said it was willing to give GT a "second chance".

GT's COA was reinstated with the conditions that he not come to police attention in "any negative way" and that he worked co-operatively with police and other law enforcement agencies.

"Should GT breach either of these conditions or if he should be charged with any offence, the police may apply to immediately suspend his COA."