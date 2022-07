Aiken Hakes, 33, has been missing from his Kilbirnie home for five days. Photo / Supplied

Aiken Hakes, 33, has been missing from his Kilbirnie home for five days. Photo / Supplied

Family and friends are worried about the wellbeing of a Wellington man missing from his home for five days.

Aiken Hakes, 33, was last seen on Tuesday after going missing from his Kilbirnie home.

His family and police say they are "concerned for his wellbeing" and want him home as soon as possible.

Police ask that if anyone has any information about his whereabouts, or sees him on the street, to contact them with the reference 220708/2393.