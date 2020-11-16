Man killed in West Coast parachute crash named as John McIntosh

Harihari and the Wanganui river, on the South Island's West Coast. Photo / Google Earth

Police have released the name of the man who died following a powered parachute crash on the South island's West Coast.

He was John James McIntosh, 50, of Harihari.

"Our thoughts remain with his family and friends," a police spokeswoman said.

The crash happened last Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson said the family had conducted an initial search when the man did not return home from a flight.

After locating the crash site, they contacted emergency services at 7.40pm, and a rescue helicopter was dispatched about 9pm.

His body was found by police in a remote area up the Wanganui river, which the police accessed by jet boat.

The man's body was taken to Hokitika. The wreckage was picked up by Fire and Emergency and was now with police.

The Civil Aviation Authority would investigate what caused the crash.

A local told the Herald conditions that night were "perfect" and they understood he was a new pilot.