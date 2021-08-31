Man in critical condition at Middlemore Hospital after 'erratic' behaviour in police custody

The man first started acted strangely in the police car on the way to the Manukau Custody Unit. Photo / File

A man is in a critical condition in Middlemore Hospital after breaching his bail and being put in a police custody unit.

The man was arrested at an Otara property on Monday after breaching his electronically monitored bail.

Counties Manukau District Commander superintendent Jill Rogers said en route to the Manukau Custody Unit the man started acting unusually and became aggressive.

His erratic behaviour continued and he tried to injure himself while in a cell in the Manukau Custody Unit.

Custody staff put the man in a restraint chair for his own safety where he was constantly monitored.

But the man's condition got worse and a doctor was called followed by an ambulance to transport him to Middlemore Hospital.

The man remains in a critical condition.

Rogers said police had notified the man's family and they were being provided with support.

A number of investigations were now under way including one by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Rogers said they were limited to what else they could say while the investigations were carried out.