Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Man in a critical condition after incident in Papakura, Auckland

2 minutes to read
A man has been critically injured in an incident in Papakura, South Auckland, overnight. Image / Google

A man has been critically injured in an incident in Papakura, South Auckland, overnight. Image / Google

NZ Herald

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an incident in South Auckland overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to Porchester Rd, in Papakura, about midnight after reports a person had been injured.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

St John confirmed one person was treated in a critical condition and was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

An ambulance, a rapid response unit, one manager and a doctor were all sent to the scene.

The circumstances of the incident have not been revealed.

Read More

"Police are working to establish exactly what happened. But at this early stage, it's understood those involved are known to each other," a police spokeswoman said.

"A person is assisting us with our inquiries and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."