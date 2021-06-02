Man in a critical condition after incident in Papakura, Auckland

A man has been critically injured in an incident in Papakura, South Auckland, overnight. Image / Google

A man has been critically injured in an incident in Papakura, South Auckland, overnight. Image / Google

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an incident in South Auckland overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to Porchester Rd, in Papakura, about midnight after reports a person had been injured.

St John confirmed one person was treated in a critical condition and was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

An ambulance, a rapid response unit, one manager and a doctor were all sent to the scene.

The circumstances of the incident have not been revealed.

"Police are working to establish exactly what happened. But at this early stage, it's understood those involved are known to each other," a police spokeswoman said.

"A person is assisting us with our inquiries and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."