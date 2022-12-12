Man gets home detention for possessing, distributing over 1000 child sexual abuse images, videos

Brandon Michael Walker, 22, was sentenced to 10 months home detention at the North Shore District Court for having over 1000 videos and images of child sex abuse stored online. Photo / File

Brandon Michael Walker, 22, was sentenced to 10 months home detention at the North Shore District Court for having over 1000 videos and images of child sex abuse stored online. Photo / File

An Auckland court has sentenced a man to 10 months home detention for possessing and distributing over 1000 videos and images of child sexual abuse.

The North Shore District Court found Brandon Michael Walker, 22, guilty of four representative charges relating to the possession and distribution of objectionable material depicting sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

Investigators from the Department of Internal Affairs’ digital child exploitation team found the videos and still images stored on online accounts Walker operated.

He must forfeit the devices he used for his offending.

Digital child exploitation team manager Time Houston warned anyone who looked at or shared the material was “complicit in the sexual abuse of children and the lifelong damage it causes.

“DIA, NZ Police and the NZ Customs Service work tirelessly together to ensure children are not re-victimised by those seeking to derive sickening gratification from their suffering,” Houston said.

Where to get help

If you are, or know of, someone who is at risk or being abused, contact the police immediately.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime call Safe to Talk: 0800 044 334 Text 4334

If you are concerned about a child or young person who could be a victim of abuse call Police on 105 or provide information to Police via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact Oranga Tamariki on 0508 FAMILY (0508 326 459).

If concerned about your activity online or someone else’s sexual behaviour contact:

Safe Network: 09 377 9898

WellStop: 04 566 4745

STOP: 03 353 0257















