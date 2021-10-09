Man from Hawke's Bay leads police on dramatic pursuit through Covid checkpoint in Taranaki

The road through Mōkau in northern Taranaki. Photo / NZME

A dramatic weekend police pursuit in Taranaki was allegedly started when a man travelling from Hawke's Bay breached a Covid checkpoint into the region.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody near Urenui in north Taranaki about midday on Saturday, 45 minutes after the failing to stop for a checkpoint in Mōkau.

A police spokeswoman said the driver was believed to have travelled to Taranaki on the morning of the breach from Hawke's Bay, via Taupō.

A pursuit began and spikes were laid on the road. The driver of the car hit the spikes, at which time the driver drove "towards an officer", she said.

"The vehicle suffered damage to at least one tyre during the spiking but continued driving south."

Police used a patrol car to stop the car on State Highway 3 near the intersection with Okoki Rd.

"This was at low speed and nobody was injured," the spokeswoman said.

A patrol car was also damaged in the pursuit.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, is facing a number of charges including failing to stop for a Covid-19 checkpoint, assault with a weapon (the car) and reckless driving.

He is scheduled to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Monday.

The Taranaki checkpoint had been set up on Thursday evening following a Government announcement Waikato's level 3 bubble would be extended south to the Mōkau River.

Stuff reported the man was a "gang member". Police said there was "nothing to suggest he is a Covid risk".