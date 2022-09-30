Police were alerted to an incident just before 8pm last night. A man who was located on The Concourse has since died. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were alerted to an incident just before 8pm last night. A man who was located on The Concourse has since died. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man found with serious injuries on a road in Henderson, west Auckland, on Friday evening has died.

Police say they were alerted to an incident just before 8pm. The man was located on The Concourse.

The Concourse is closed off at present and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 105 or online here.

Please reference event number P052089111.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

MORE TO COME