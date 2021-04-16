Man found with critical injuries on footpath in Ranui, West Auckland

Metcalfe Rd in the West Auckland suburb of Ranui. Photo / Google Maps

A man has been found on a footpath with critical injuries in the West Auckland suburb of Ranui this afternoon.

The man was found on Metcalfe Rd today, after police were called at 3.10pm.

Police said in a statement they "are currently in the area and at this early stage are making inquiries into the circumstances of what has occurred".