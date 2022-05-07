Police are seeking witnesses after a man's body was found on a rural road in Otago early this morning. File photo / NZME

A man found dead on an Otago road early this morning is thought to have been hit by a vehicle.

Police were notified around 12.20am after the man was found dead on Owaka Valley Rd in Owaka, Clutha.

It appears he was struck by a vehicle, police said this morning.

The serious crash unit is examining the scene and the road will be closed for some time.

Police are calling for witnesses, including any motorists who were in the area at the time, who could help piece together events leading up to the man's death.

• Anyone with information that could help with the investigation can call 105 and quote event number P050499493. Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.