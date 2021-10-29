Man flees police, steals car at gunpoint before AOS Bay of Plenty bush arrest

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A man is facing a raft of charges after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car, pinching another at gunpoint and scarpering into the bush to hide for four hours before being located by an Armed Offenders Squad dog.

The Herald has learned the man was arrested at about 4pm yesterday near Waitahanui near Taupō and was taken to hospital with injuries he suffered while trying to escape officers.

Police noticed the man just before midday on State Highway 1 about 35km south of Taupō.

The car he was driving was listed as stolen and officers tried to stop him.

He allegedly reversed into a patrol car and sped off.

Road spikes were used to try and stop the man but he continued driving the stolen vehicle even after it was damaged.

He eventually stopped and it is alleged he tried to steal a second car but did not succeed.

Shortly after he allegedly stole a third vehicle - at gunpoint.

Again, the man sped off and police later located the third car abandoned on a forestry track near Hingapo Rd.

The man took off on foot into the bush and tried to evade arrest.

At about 4pm a police dog found him and officers were finally able to arrest him and take him into custody.

The man was taken to hospital.

It is understood he will appear in the Taupō District Court in the next few days.

The Taupō CIB is investigating the alleged incident.