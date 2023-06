A man fled the scene of the two-vehicle crash and inquiries remain ongoing to locate him.

Police are searching for a man after he fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Tauranga on Friday night.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to reports of the crash on Turret Rd about 6.50pm.

“One male fled the area,” the spokesperson said.

The Herald understands the man jumped into a nearby estuary to escape police.

“A helicopter was briefly launched to scan the area,” the police spokesperson said.

Inquiries are ongoing to find the man.