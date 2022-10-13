Man fighting for life in hospital after serious crash on Hawke's Bay Expressway

The two-vehicle crash happened about 7.30pm on the Hawkes Bay Expressway near the Watchman Rd roundabout. Photo / NZME

Two men remain in Hawke's Bay Hospital on Friday, one of them fighting for his life, after a serious crash that closed part of a major road for four hours.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 7.30pm on Thursday on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, State Highway 2, near its intersection with Watchman Rd in Napier.

Police initially said one person had been seriously hurt, but on Friday morning a police spokeswoman said two people were hospital.

A Te Whatu Ora - Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said the two injured were both men in their 20s.

One was in a critical condition in intensive care on Friday morning, the other was stable in a ward.

The northbound lane of the expressway was closed until roughly 11.30pm while emergency services responded.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and conduct a scene examination. Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.