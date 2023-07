A man has died in a water-related incident in the Firth of Thames this morning.

Police were called around 5.10am after a dead body was discovered in Kaiaua.

The man and a dinghy were recovered from the water, a spokesperson said.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

Kaiaua is a small coastal settlement on the western shore of the Firth of Thames, around 90 minutes’ drive from Auckland.