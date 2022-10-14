Man dies in hospital after being assaulted in Lower Hutt

A man has died after being assaulted in Lower Hutt overnight. Photo / Wayne Drought

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was assaulted and died in Lower Hutt.

The attack took place at about 10pm last night at a home on Mason Street, Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton said.

Police were called to reports a man had been seriously assaulted.

The man died later in hospital.

Police are guarding the home while a scene examination is completed.

"Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police via 105 quoting event number P052241248," Cotton said.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.