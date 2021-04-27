Man dies from serious assault in Hamilton, acquaintance arrested 30km away

About five police cars surround a property in Jasmine Place in Cambridge around midday. Photo / Belinda Feek

A man seriously assaulted at a Hamilton property this morning has died and a person known to him has been arrested 30km away in Cambridge.

Police were called to Aileen Place in Nawton after reports of a serious assault at 10.50am, a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance, rapid response unit and a manager were in attendance.

Another man was taken into Police custody in relation to the incident at a property in Jasmine Place in Cambridge just before midday. Jasmine Place is about 30km away from Nawton.

The alleged offender is assisting police with their inquiries, a Police media spokesperson said.

The victim and alleged offender are believed to be known to each other.

A reporter at Jasmine Place in Cambridge said there was a heavy Police presence with about five police vehicles on the road.

Police had partially blocked the usually quiet suburban street and were only allowing residents access to their homes.

Police tape had also been strung across the driveway of a property.

Bewildered neighbours gathered outside to see what the commotion was.

Residents said the family who lived at the property were usually quiet.

A young man wearing a white boiler suit was seen being driven away by Police.

Shortly after, a tow truck arrived to remove the beige sedan parked in the driveway.

Police have been contacted for comment. Earlier in the morning, a Police media spokesperson said there was no further information available about the Aileen Place incident as emergency services were still at the address.

St John referred any further inquiries to police.

- More to come.