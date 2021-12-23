Man dies following water-related incident at Cape Palliser

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a water-related incident at Cape

Palliser, South Wairarapa, today.

The incident was reported to Police just after 9am.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson confirmed two ambulances and a Life Flight helicopter were on their way to Cape Palliser to attend the incident.

The helicopter arrived first and stood down the two ambulances, as they were not required.

