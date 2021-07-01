Man dies after water incident in Coromandel Peninsula

A man has died after a water incident off the coast of Colville last night. Image / Google

A man has died after a water incident off the coast of Colville last night. Image / Google

A man has died after a water incident in the Coromandel Peninsula last night.

Police confirmed the death in a statement this morning; saying an incident happened off the coast of Colville just before 10.30pm.

"Sadly, attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he has died at the scene," a police spokesman said.

The exact circumstances of the incident have not been revealed by authorities.

Police earlier reported the incident happened in the Coromandel Harbour.

It was later corrected to say it had taken place off the coast of Colville.

Police said the man's death will be referred to the Coroner.