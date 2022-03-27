A man has died after his mobility scooter rolled down a bank in Whangārei earlier today.
At around 10.50am police received reports the scooter had gone down a bank along Otaika Rd.
A police spokesperson said the scooter came to rest at the rear of a property on Bethel Pl, off State Highway 1 in Otaika.
Officers at the scene provided CPR but were unsuccessful.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Police were unable to confirm whether the crash was the result of a medical event.
The death remains unexplained and has been referred to the Coroner.