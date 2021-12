The death has been referred to the Coroner. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man has died following a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian in Tūrangi on Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said the crash occurred on State Highway 1 just north of Tūrangi.

The road is closed in both directions and diversions are being put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will be in attendance and enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

