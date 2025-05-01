- A man has died after an alleged daytime assault at a bus stop in Papatoetoe in South Auckland.
- Police said the 60-year-old man was found at a bus stop on Great South Rd about 2.15pm on Sunday.
- A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
A man has died in hospital following an alleged daylight assault at a bus stop in the Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe.
Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said the man was initially found at a Great South Rd stop about 2.15pm on April 27.
“The man was unconscious with a serious head injury and was later transferred to intensive care at Auckland City Hospital,” he said.
“Sadly, the man, who is in his 60s, succumbed to injuries last night.”