Man dies after alleged daytime assault at bus stop in Papatoetoe, South Auckland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • A man has died after an alleged daytime assault at a bus stop in Papatoetoe in South Auckland.
  • Police said the 60-year-old man was found at a bus stop on Great South Rd about 2.15pm on Sunday.
  • A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A man has died in hospital following an alleged daylight assault at a bus stop in the Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said the man was initially found at a Great South Rd stop about 2.15pm on April 27.

“The man was unconscious with a serious head injury and was later transferred to intensive care at Auckland City Hospital,” he said.

“Sadly, the man, who is in his 60s, succumbed to injuries last night.”

Police are investigating how the man was injured.

A 34-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with assault and was due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Hayward said further charges may be laid in due course, but police couldn’t provide further comment because the matter was before the court.

“What I can say is that police are not treating this as a random event, and we are aware both men have previously interacted with each other,” he said.

“Nonetheless, this incident has resulted in a tragic outcome with the loss of a life.”

Hayward said police couldn’t release the victim’s name at this stage.

“We are ensuring there is support available for the family at this difficult time.”

This is the second death at an Auckland bus stop in April after Kyle Whorall was attacked at a bus stop in Meadowbank on April 19.

Police say two occupants of an erratically driven vehicle attacked Whorrall, 33, while he was sitting alone at the bus stop that night.

Whorrall was struck with a “long” weapon around 10pm, suffering multiple head injuries, and later died in hospital.

