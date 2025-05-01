Police are investigating how the man was injured.

A 34-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with assault and was due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Hayward said further charges may be laid in due course, but police couldn’t provide further comment because the matter was before the court.

“What I can say is that police are not treating this as a random event, and we are aware both men have previously interacted with each other,” he said.

“Nonetheless, this incident has resulted in a tragic outcome with the loss of a life.”

Hayward said police couldn’t release the victim’s name at this stage.

“We are ensuring there is support available for the family at this difficult time.”

This is the second death at an Auckland bus stop in April after Kyle Whorall was attacked at a bus stop in Meadowbank on April 19.

Police say two occupants of an erratically driven vehicle attacked Whorrall, 33, while he was sitting alone at the bus stop that night.

Whorrall was struck with a “long” weapon around 10pm, suffering multiple head injuries, and later died in hospital.