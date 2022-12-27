Man dead after tractor accident at Southland workplace

Authorities were called around 1:30pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man has died after an accident involving a tractor at a rural workplace in Southland

Police were called to Wyndham Rd, Tuturua, at 1.30pm.

WorkSafe has been advised and the death will be referred to the Coroner.