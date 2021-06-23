Man dead after serious crash in Harihari, West Coast

Police are responding to a serious single-vehicle crash in Harihari on the West Coast. Photo / NZH

A man is believed to have died after his ute went into the Wanganui River near the West Coast township of Harihari.

A police spokesman said the vehicle went into water from Wanganui Flat Rd at about 9.15am on Thursday.

A witness said two duck shooters saw a grey flat-deck ute fail to stop at a stopbank and enter the river.

He said police took over from volunteer firefighters as there had been a fatality.

The long road passes through farmland before it stops at a T-junction next to the river.

The spokesperson said further information will be released when available.