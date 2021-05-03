Man critically injured in fall from car that didn't stop in Māngere, Auckland

The man fell from a moving vehicle in Robertson Rd. Image / Police

The man fell from a moving vehicle in Robertson Rd. Image / Police

A man has suffered critical injuries after falling from a car that did not stop in South Auckland.

Police are appealing for the public's help after the incident in Māngere.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said today that the man in his 20s suffered critical injuries in the incident last Wednesday at 8.30pm.

The incident happened on Robertson Rd, near the intersection with Gadsby Rd.

Police have released this image of the vehicle. Image / Police

Richards sad the vehicle involved did not stop after the incident occurred.

The man was taken to Auckland Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Richards said the investigation team was aware of a number of witnesses who came to the victim's aid immediately after the incident occurred.

Unfortunately, a number of these people did not remain at the scene and police have been unable to speak with them.

He urged any of those people to come forward.

"From those witnesses who have been spoken to, we believe a light-coloured van or people mover, possibly grey in colour, was involved in the incident," said Richards.

"Our inquiries are still in the early stages and police are continuing to canvass for additional CCTV footage or witnesses."

Richards said at this point they believed the vehicle involved had travelled away from Enuamanu Rd and in the direction towards Robertson Rd.

Police today released images of the light-coloured vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

They called for anyone with information about the vehicle or those who were occupants at the time to come forward.

Information could also be provided to Counties Manukau CIB on (09) 261 1321 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It comes two months after a woman died after falling from a moving vehicle in Māngere Bridge.

The incident happened on Rimu Rd, with bystanders witnessing the victim tumbling from the passenger side of the car.

She was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition but died two days later.