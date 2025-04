One person has been critically injured after a suspected stabbing in West Auckland. Photo / RNZ

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition early today suffering what are believed to be stab wounds in West Auckland.

Officers and forensics have cordoned off a cul-de-sac.

Murillo Reserve is cordoned off with some forensics staff focusing attention there.

A St John spokesperson said staff took one person to Auckland Hospital.

More to come