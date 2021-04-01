Man charged with murder after serious assault in Taupo

Police are examining the scene and interviewing witnesses in Taupo after a serious assault. Photo / Michael Craig

A 34-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was seriously assaulted and died in Taupō.

Police said they were called to the attack on the man at Arthur Cr just after 11pm yesterday.

He subsequently died, police said.

A homicide investigation has been launched with police speaking to witnesses and examining the scene.

"A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder," police said.

"He will appear in the Rotorua District Court on Saturday April 3, 2021."