Man charged with indecency against four youths in Oranga Tamariki care

A 34-year-old has been arrested and charged for indecency against four youths in an Oranga Tamariki care home.

The man has been charged with indecent communication with a young person and indecent acts on a young person after the joint Oranga Tamariki and police investigation.

He was arrested on Wednesday. Police allege the offending occurred between May and June of 2023.

He is due to appear in court on October 12.

Two staff members were stood down in June after allegations of them behaving inappropriately towards the youths in their care were raised with the police.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani said at the time the allegations were “unacceptable”.

“This alleged behaviour is unacceptable and there is no place for it in our organisation or in our communities,” Te Kani said.

“I have taken immediate action to remove the two staff members from our residences.

Te Kani said Oranga Tamariki is also carrying out its own internal investigations.

“It’s an absolute breach of trust. I am incredibly upset about this happening inside Oranga Tamariki.”





Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.







