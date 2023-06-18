Police at the crash scene near Te Papa Museum in Wellington. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Police at the crash scene near Te Papa Museum in Wellington. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

A man is appearing in court this morning following a crash in central Wellington that landed two pedestrians in hospital - one with critical injuries.

The 23-year-old has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury following a crash, driving while suspended, and failing to stop for police.

He and a 26-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday after the serious crash on Cable St, near Te Papa, which happened in the early hours of that morning.

Police were called to Cable St about 1.15am after a report of a car hitting two pedestrians, and fleeing the scene.

“Police immediately commenced area inquiries to find the car and it was located on Evans Bay Parade,” a police spokeswoman said.

The two pedestrians were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other critically injured.

The man will appear in the Wellington District Court today on the charges. Police said they could not rule out further charges.



