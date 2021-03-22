Man charged in relation to Boston on Blair assault

A man has been charged related to an assault outside a Wellington nightclub. Photo / File

A 42-year-old man has been charged in relation to an assault that was filmed outside a Wellington nightclub last month.

Multiple videos of the incident, which took place early on February 28, were posted to social media.

The man has been charged with three counts of assault - two counts of wounding with intent to injure, and assault with intent to injure.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court on April 15.

At the time Boston on Blair owner Nick Mills said they were very upset by the incident, but unable to comment further while police investigations were under way.