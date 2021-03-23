Man attempts to booby-trap home after fight with stepmother

Tensions simmered for some time following a clash between Cory Miles and his stepmother, the Dunedin District Court was told. Photo / Sarah Ivey, File

A Mosgiel man who booby-trapped his home and told police he would blow up anyone who came near him has received a 10-month jail sentence.

Cory Miles, 29, was originally charged with setting a man trap, a rarely laid charge which carries a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment.

However, he pleaded guilty to doing a threatening act (carrying up to three years' jail) last month when the charge was amended.

The Dunedin District Court heard yesterday the "unusual" behaviour came following a clash between Miles and his stepmother which had led to simmering tensions in the home last year.

Counsel Deborah Henderson told the court that her client was serving a sentence of home detention at the time and was therefore unable to walk away from the conflict.

He felt as though no one was helping him and took to the internet for a solution, she said.

Miles found a video on YouTube which gave him an idea.

On November 27, he connected a car battery to the house's door handle using jumper leads and put batteries in the microwave.

Henderson said the set-up was "basically not capable of hurting anyone".

But it was enough to cause serious concern.

When a security guard went to the address to check on a GPS tracker, the defendant said he had constructed an explosive device and that all he needed were some batteries to activate it.

The "alarmed" staff member fled from the address and called emergency services.

Meanwhile, someone removed all the batteries and hid them, as they attempted to calm Miles.

Officers spoke to the defendant by phone and confirmed the "device" was inoperable, initially believing the situation was under control.

However, they were spurred into action when Miles made another call telling them he would "blow up anyone who came near the residence".

Police formed a cordon near the home and negotiated with the man inside.

Miles continued to assert he had explosives and would use them if they approached but eventually he calmed down and gave himself up.

Judge Emma Smith said the facts were "highly serious" regardless of the defendant's state of desperation at the time.

Miles, who was already serving a prison term for unrelated offending, received a concurrent jail sentence of 10 months.

He will likely be released later this year.