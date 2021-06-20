Man arrested over petrol spraying damage spree at Omahu Gull

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly damaging a pump and his car at the Hastings Gull service station, whilst also spraying fuel across the forecourt. Photo / Facebook

Gull has praised its staff for their reactions during a man's "frightening" damage spree that included spraying petrol around a Hastings service station forecourt and smashing a petrol pump.

A 21-year-old man was later arrested in relation to the incident, and several other alleged offences within hours in Hastings, included throwing items at the Hastings Police Station and driving dangerously around Hastings' CBD.

Widely circulated social media video of the incident shows a man using a pump nozzle to damage the pump and his vehicle, and also spraying fuel over his car and across the forecourt.

Police arrived at the scene almost immediately, but the man was able to drive off in his petrol-covered car.

Gull general manager Dave Bodger said the man had caused "significant damage" and his actions were "very frightening" for both staff and customers.

Staff at the Omahu Rd station had done exactly the right thing in not confronting the man, Bodger said.

"The staff onsite were brilliant and did what they were supposed to - [which was to] stay inside and switch off the pump."

He said a technician from Palmerston North repaired the pumps and site was up and trading again later on Friday evening.

Pumps at the Gull service station on Omahu Rd, Hastings, were "significantly damaged" following an incident on Friday evening. Photo / NZME

A police spokesperson said they first received a report about 3.40pm of disorderly behaviour by a man at a service station on Omahu Rd.

"He reportedly caused damage to a petrol pump.

"A short time later [he] drove to the Hastings Police Station where items were thrown at the front door.

"The man then left the police station allegedly driving in a dangerous manner, swiping two vehicles and crashing into a third."

The man was arrested at the scene of the crash on Eastbourne St, near Hastings Library, and charged with reckless driving, the spokesperson confirmed.

Though there were no reported injuries or significant damage to vehicles, they noted further charges were "likely".

The incident follows a significant fire at the BP Connect Bay View service station in January.

Flames leapt at least 20 metres into the air in the blaze engulfing the forecourt, canopy, pumps and two vehicles.

No one was injured. Auckland man Jonathan Patrick Atkinson, 44, was charged as a result of the incident with endangering public safety by an act of criminal nuisance, for which the maximum penalty is 12 months' jail. He has pleaded not guilty.