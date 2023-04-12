Waikato police have arrested a man in relation to a woman being violently assaulted in a Ngāruawāhia bottle shop before being dragged outside by her hair and bundled into a waiting car.

The 28-year-old man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“Police made extensive inquiries to locate the offender,” said Waikato West CIB Detective Sergeant Simon Evans.

He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

A police spokesperson said they are continuing to provide support to the woman.

CCTV video obtained by the Herald showed the terrifying moment the woman ran into the shop on Saturday night to seek protection from the man chasing her.

The Bottle-O Ngāruawāhia shop owner, Ash Parmar, said the woman came in, pleading for some help and protection, before the man entered the store, hit her and dragged her out.

Parmar said staff from neighbouring takeaway shops attempted to step in, but the man continued to beat the woman before bundling her out of the shop and into the vehicle.

“He comes in and drags her by [the] hair,” he said in a Facebook post.

“She really didn’t want to go with him and he beat her before shoving her into [the] car.

“My staff and neighbouring takeaway owner tried to stop [the attack] but the guy looked high as a kite so they were scared also.”