A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 12 in Cambridge.

Detective Sergeant Harry Hodgson said police received several reports of a man making inappropriate advances towards women in the Waikato town today.

“[Police] acted urgently to hold the offender to account and provide reassurance to the community,” Hodgson said.

The man was arrested and charged with indecently assaulting a female under the age of 12 and intimidation.

He will appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

“Police would like to thank members of the public for information leading to the arrest,” Hodgson said.