More than half of overtime offers no financial reward, US reiterates it doesn’t believe Israel forces should occupy Gaza, District Court assigns judges for recounting of votes and the NZ Transport Agency apologises for the amount of notice given for the removal of on street parking and loading zones. Video / NZHerald / AP / Gettyimages

A man was arrested after allegedly performing an indecent act near a Dunedin childcare centre on Tuesday.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called by members of the public to Union St at 3.15pm after they reported a male performing an indecent act in a vehicle.

Police located the vehicle and arrested a 29-year-old male, who was charged with an indecent act and bailed to appear in court at a later date, Sgt Lee said.