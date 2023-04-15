A 32-year-old man has been arrested after crashing into another car on the Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway, near Waikanae, following a police request to stop.
At about 6pm, police signalled for a vehicle to stop on the expressway due to the manner of driving.
The vehicle stopped, however, as the officer was approaching it on foot, the driver pulled away and a crash with another vehicle occurred almost immediately.
There were no serious injuries but two people were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The road has now reopened.
The man is expected to face a number of driving charges.