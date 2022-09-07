A 25-year-old has been arrested and charged during a homicide investigation following a fatal house fire in Levin this morning.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder during a homicide investigation following a fatal house fire in Levin this morning.

A police spokesperson said no one else is being sought in relation to the person's death.

The man is due to appear before Levin District Court tomorrow on charges of murder and arson.

Emergency services were called to the home on Queenwood St just before 8am this morning.

A pair of grey Nike shorts are now at the centre of the investigation, police believe they were thrown from the car while it was driving, and would like them to be located.

The spokesperson said that the victim's vehicle has been located but police would still like to hear from anyone who saw a black Toyota Fielder station wagon travelling between Levin and Foxton or Paraparaumu in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They also said that local residents in the area will notice an increased police presence as their investigation into the death continues.