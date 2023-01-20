A man has been arrested after a spate of burglaries in the Wellington suburbs of Lyall Bay and Melrose. Photo / 123rf

A man has been arrested after a spate of burglaries in the Wellington suburbs of Lyall Bay and Melrose. Photo / 123rf

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he stole jewellery, game consoles and laptops in a spate of daytime burglaries in Wellington.

Police had noticed a spike in offending in recent weeks in the suburbs of Lyall Bay and Melrose.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said the man was arrested today in relation to a series of residential burglaries, thanks to residents who have provided CCTV footage.

Sample HTML block

The 32-year-old is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow facing nine charges of burglary and one charge of being unlawfully on a property, he said.

“The man has managed to gain entry into a number of houses and stolen easily transported items such as jewellery, game consoles and laptops.

“Police believe the alleged offender has been walking around the Lyall Bay and Melrose areas during the day, identifying potential properties to target.”

The man is described as being 185cm (6ft) tall, of a medium build with a hunched or stooped appearance, and has been regularly wearing a grey hoodie, black baggy track pants and jandals.

Leitch said if anyone recalled seeing someone fitting this description in the area recently, they should report it to Police via 105– either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 via ‘update report’.

People should reference file number 230120/5858.

“It is very pleasing to have made this arrest, and we would like to thank the Lyall Bay residents who have provided CCTV footage which significantly assisted in the identification of the alleged offender,” Leitch said.

Sample HTML block

Leitch said this was a timely reminder to Wellington residents to review their home security arrangements and be alert to any unusual activity in their neighbourhood.

“This can include people knocking on doors, visiting homes that are usually unoccupied during the day and the sound of glass breaking.”

Home security tips:

• Install deadlocks on doors and windows, an alarm system, CCTV cameras and sensor lights

• Ensure all doors and windows are locked when you’re not home

• Record the serial numbers of, and engrave tools, electronics and valuable items with your license number

• Keep valuables out of sight







