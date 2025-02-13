“The male passenger then moved into the driver’s seat and proceeded to reverse into the police vehicle, damaging it.

“Airport police staff exited their vehicle, while the offender has performed further reverse manoeuvres towards them.”

A police vehicle was damaged after a man reversed a car into it before a 28km pursuit across Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Raynes said the staff, who are routinely armed, feared for their safety and “briefly presented a firearm”.

The man then allegedly fled at speed, sparking a pursuit on the Southwestern Motorway that ended with his arrest in West Auckland’s Te Atatū Peninsula – a 28km journey that normally takes more than 30 minutes to drive.

A witness told the Herald the vehicle travelled slowly into Te Atatū Peninsula, followed by a line of police vehicles while the Police Eagle helicopter hovered overhead. Smoke was coming from the car’s deflated tyres.

Onlookers filmed the slow pursuit on their phones as it travelled through the main shopping hub of the suburb.

One witness on social media said they counted 13 police cars pass them in Te Atatū during the pursuit.

A specialist dog team searched the bush and route where the offender fled. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The vehicle travelled through the main shopping centre and turned on to Harbour View Rd, coming to a stop at the bottom near the beach before the man abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, being arrested on a nearby street,” another witness said.

A dog team searched the bush and route where the offender fled.

The witnesses said police inspected the vehicle’s plates, as fake plates had been printed and stuck over the original ones.

“Some loose cash dropped by the offender was recovered by officers, and drug-related materials were confiscated. The vehicle has since been towed.

The pursuit ended on Harbour View Rd. The wheels on the suspect's vehicle had been completely torn apart, and its rear bumper and tail-light were damaged. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Three of the four wheels were punctured by police spike strips. The vehicle also sustained damage to the side after it collided with another vehicle during the attempt to evade stopping.”

Images from the scene where the pursuit ended show wheels on the vehicle torn apart, and a damaged rear bumper and tail-light.

Police said charges for the man are still being confirmed.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on a nearby street after running off. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.