Man arrested after police pursuit through Napier charged with kidnapping

A police pursuit in Napier's southern suburbs ended in a fiery crash on Willowbank Ave. Photo / Paul Taylor

A 20 year-old man has been charged with kidnapping after large-scale police pursuit in Napier on Thursday.

The man is set to appear in Hasting District Court on Friday facing charges of kidnapping, male assaults female, unlawful taking of motor vehicle, reckless driving and failing to stop.

The police pursuit in Napier's southern suburbs that led to the man's arrest ended in a fiery crash on Thursday after police succeeded in at least the third attempt to force the rogue driver and vehicle off the road.

The chase, mainly through Marewa, ended when a patrol car forced the vehicle off Willowbank Rd and into a farm fence about 2.15pm.

Moments earlier, police spiked the vehicle's tyres in Nuffield Ave and then, followed by several police vehicles, the fleeing car lost a tyre as it rounded a corner into Creagh St, just missing a drain-cleaning truck and its crew.

It mounted the footpath sandwiched by two patrol cars.