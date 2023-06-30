The incident happened on Sunday June 11 when a man entered Naenae hotel at 9.30pm with a weapon and threatened bar staff. Photo / NZ Police

A man has been arrested after Naenae Hotel staff were threatened with a weapon in an aggravated robbery.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 11, when police allege he entered the hotel at 9.30pm with a weapon and threatened bar staff.

He demanded money before leaving in a dark-coloured station wagon, police said at the time.

Yesterday, Hutt Valley Police arrested and charged the 48-year-old man with aggravated robbery.

He has been remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant Charlie Munro said the arrest was a significant development in the investigation.

“[It] will bring peace of mind to the victims of the offending and the community at large,” Munro said.

“The investigation into the aggravated robbery is ongoing and police would still like to hear from anyone who has any other information that could assist the investigation team.”

Anyone with further information can contact police via 105 referencing file number 230611/8649 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800555 111.