Man arrested after Invercargill incident leaves three hurt, one critically

Invercargill police have arrested an 18-year-old man after a disorder incident last night left three people injured, including one critically.
Police said the incident happened at a property in Steel Rd, Lorneville, last night.
One person was transported to hospital in critical condition and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The parties involved were understood to be known to each other.
A scene guard was in place at the address overnight.
The 18-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and was expected to appear in Invercargill District Court on October 3.