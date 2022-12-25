Rocket Park is a popular playground and park in the central Auckland suburb of Mt Albert. File photo / Nicola Topping

A 56-year-old has been arrested after police received multiple reports of a man indecently exposing himself at a popular suburban Auckland playground.

The incidents were reported at Rocket Park, a park and playground in Mt Albert, and police now want to hear from anyone who witnessed similar incidents at the park over the past few months, a police spokeswoman said.

The man was arrested on December 23 and charged with performing an indecent act, she said.

He has not yet appeared in court.

“Police understand that this type of offending can cause great alarm in our community”, the spokeswoman said.

“We urge anyone who witnesses anything concerning to report it to police immediately.”

Concern had already been raised on Mt Albert and Sandringham community Facebook pages about the behaviour of a man at Rocket Park.

Reports of concerning behaviour, in future or in relation to previous incidents at Rocket Park, could be done by calling 105, or making a report online at police.govt.nz/use-105 - using Update My Report.

If the report relates to the Rocket Park incidents submitters should include the file number 221224/3813, the police spokeswoman said.