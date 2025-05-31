Advertisement
Man arrested after exposing himself near West Auckland high school

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
Herald NOW News Update: May 30 2025. Video / HeraldNOW
  • A 19-year-old man has been charged after allegedly indecently exposing himself near Green Bay High School.
  • Police are investigating whether it was related to a separate incident involving a suspicious man near another West Auckland school.
  • Police are following leads and urging the community to report any suspicious activity immediately.

A man has been charged after he allegedly indecently exposed himself near a West Auckland high school.

The 19-year-old allegedly “flashed” a woman on Stottholm Rd near Green Bay High School on Tuesday afternoon, said Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie.

The man was arrested today after a search warrant was

