Man arrested after exposing himself near West Auckland high school

Police are investigating whether it was linked to a separate incident near a West Auckland school this week, where a “terrified” 11-year-old girl was approached by a suspicious man.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have information which could assist our inquiries.”

Earlier, Senior Sergeant Greg Wilson said the alleged flasher “approached a vehicle and reportedly indecently exposed himself to a woman”.

Green Bay High School families received a communication saying the school was informed of an incident involving a man.

The message shared with the Herald said: “Green Bay High School has been informed of an incident involving an adult male in our local community who approached a car with suspicious intent in the area around the corner of Dolbear St and Stottholm Rd yesterday after school between 3.15pm-3.30pm. This matter has been reported to the police.”

The father of the girl involved in the second incident told the Herald she was walking home after school in Titirangi on Wednesday afternoon when a man in a purple car approached her and leaned out of his car window.

“It was only 50m from our house, and he pulled over and started offering her money.”

He said his daughter told him the man spoke to her in broken English and looked to be in his 30s.

The girl went closer to the man to hear him better, but when she realised what was happening “she bolted”.

When the father arrived home, “She was crying, you know, so upset”.

He feared the man might accost another person.

“He’ll just get braver and braver”.

